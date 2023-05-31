In Canada, each cigarette will get a warning label: ‘poison in every puff’

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will soon become the first country in the world where warning labels must appear on individual cigarettes. The move was first announced last year by Health Canada. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the bold step aims to help people kick the habit by making health warning messages virtually unavoidable. The wording will appear in English and French, warning smokers about harming children, damaging organs and causing impotence and leukemia. One of the messages says smoking is “poison in every puff.” Health Canada says tobacco use still kills about 48,000 Canadians each year. The labels are aimed at reducing smoking to less than 5% of the population.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.