Florida baby left inside hot car dies while parents are at church service

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — An 11-month-old baby died after being left alone in a hot car while her parents were in church services along Florida’s Space Coast. Authorities say the baby girl had been in the car outside the church in Palm Bay, Florida for three hours Sunday when she was discovered and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, and authorities say an investigation was ongoing. Temperatures outside the car were just below 80 degrees, but experts say temperatures inside a car can reach much higher. Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello is calling the death “an unfortunate incident.”

