Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen coal companies owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice are being sued over unpaid penalties for previous federal mining law violations. The U.S. Justice Department filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It says that over the past five years, the companies were cited for more than 130 violations and issued more than 50 cessation orders. It says the total amount owed by the defendants is about $7.6 million. The lawsuit does not name Justice as a defendant but lists his son, Jay Justice. The governor has tried to distance himself from his businesses, saying they are now run by his two children.

By JOHN RABY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

