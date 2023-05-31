Census Bureau again delays release of most detailed data from 2020 census

The U.S. Census Bureau says it is once again delaying the release, and narrowing the scope, of some of the most detailed data from the 2020 census — this time until next year. The bureau said Wednesday it includes detailed numbers dealing with household types broken down by race and ethnicity, and whether homes are owned or rented. The bureau says that information won’t be released until September 2024. That’s more than four years after the data’s collection in the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The delays complicate planning for government budget-makers, city planners and researchers.

