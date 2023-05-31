Bolivia: Trustee probing bankrupt bank died by suicide, no foul play found in fall from building

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The trustee of a bankrupt bank in Bolivia who died after falling from the 15th floor of an office building killed himself, a forensic investigation has concluded, casting new doubts on a case that has gripped Bolivia amid accusations of a cover up and as the country faces an economic downturn and President Luis Arce grapples with corruption accusations. “We have investigated all hypotheses and have scientifically and technically demonstrated that the death of Carlos Alberto Colodro was a suicide,” Government Minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo said. But the family of Colodro, who was found dead Saturday, disputed the findings, insisting he was the victim of foul play.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.