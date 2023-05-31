Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, was found in Arkansas body of water

Authorities say a missing emergency room doctor from Missouri whose body was found in northwestern Arkansas died from an apparent gunshot wound. But they are still investigating what happened in the week since Dr. John Forsyth was last seen. A kayaker found the 49-year-old’s body on Tuesday afternoon in a body of water in Benton County. The county sheriff’s department disclosed the details in a news release Wednesday. The department said no further information will be immediately released. Authorities did not specify if the gunshot wound may have been caused by someone else or was self-inflicted.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.