Answered prayers: Tennessee church recovers truckload of organ pipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The prayers of a Tennessee church were answered when whoever stole a moving truck near its building didn’t keep what they found inside: old organ pipes, and lots of them. Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis had loaded a Penske truck earlier this month with nearly 2,000 organ pipes for transport to Boston, where they were to undergo restoration. But the truck was stolen. A few days later police found it and many of the nearly 90-year-old pipes, but the church says more pipes were recovered after a CrimeStoppers tip on Sunday led officers to a van that was parked near where they found the truck.

