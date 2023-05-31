American Airlines says it will appeal a ruling that would break up a partnership with JetBlue

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says it will appeal a court ruling that would break up a partnership with JetBlue. CEO Robert Isom announced the decision to appeal during an investor conference Wednesday. Last week, a federal judge said an alliance between American and JetBlue to work together in New York and Boston violates antitrust law. Isom says he disagrees with the ruling, and he says the partnership is helping consumers by creating more competition against Delta and United in the Northeast. That’s an argument that the judge rejected.

