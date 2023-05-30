US bombers fly over Bosnia in sign of support amid continued secessionist threats

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers has flown low over Sarajevo and several other Bosnian cities as a sign of support amid continued secessionist threats by the staunchly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Dodik reacted angrily to the flights Tuesday, which were described by the U.S. ambassador to Bosnia, Michael Murphy, as a demonstration of “a rock-solid commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Balkan country that has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 interethnic war. Russia has been exploiting the divisions by supporting Dodik’s separatist policies, raising fears in the West that the Kremlin might use him to create further instability and divert attention from its war in Ukraine.

