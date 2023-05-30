UN urges Iraq to deliver on reforms and combat corruption — and backs it fight against terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is encouraging Iraq’s recently formed government to deliver on reforms and combat corruption — and it’s backing the country’s ongoing fight against the Islamic State, al-Qaida and other terrorist groups. A council resolution adopted unanimously also extends the U.N. political mission in Iraq for a year. It welcomes last October’s confirmation of a new government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. It supports Iraq “in addressing the challenges it faces as it continues its stabilization efforts” The resolution also encourages al-Sudani’s government to protect human rights, promote accountability for rights violations, deliver essential services, diversify the oil-dependent economy, create jobs, improve governance and combat climate change.

