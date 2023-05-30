UN nuclear chief urges Russia and Ukraine to ban attacks at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief says the world is fortunate a nuclear accident hasn’t happened in Ukraine and is asking Moscow and Kyiv to commit to preventing an attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and make other pledges “to avoid the danger of a catastrophic incident.” Rafael Grossi told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that: “We are rolling a dice and if this continues then one day our luck will run out.” He said avoiding a nuclear accident is possible if five principles are observed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where fighting has repeatedly disrupted critical power supplies.

