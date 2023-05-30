Truck driver indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly Oregon crash that killed 7 farmworkers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The semitruck driver involved in a crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon earlier this month that left seven farmworkers dead has been indicted on charges of manslaughter. Court documents show that a grand jury in Marion County Court on Tuesday indicted Lincoln Smith on 12 counts, including manslaughter and driving under the influence. His court-appointed defense attorney said she couldn’t comment on the open case. Seven farmworkers died and four more were injured when Smith’s semitruck crashed into their van on Interstate 5 near Albany in western Oregon on May 18. PCUN, a farmworkers union in Oregon, has raised over $70,000 to help support the victims’ families.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

