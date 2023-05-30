Toyota, Daimler Truck, Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso joining forces in ecological technology

TOKYO (AP) — German truck maker Daimler, Toyota and two other automakers plan to work together on new technologies, including the use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change. The automakers said Tuesday that Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., whose top stakeholder is Daimler Truck, and Hino Motors, a truck maker in the Toyota group, will merge. All the companies will collaborate to reduce carbon emissions, and develop other technologies such as autonomous driving, Internet-connected services and electric vehicles. Daimler Truck and Toyota will equally invest in the holding company of the Mitsubishi-Hino merger. No dollar amount was given for the deal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.