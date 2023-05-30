Teenagers from Islamic State families undergo rehabilitation in Syria, but future still uncertain

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Kurdish officials in northeast Syria have expanded a program to rehabilitate boys from the families of Islamic State group militants. The boys come from al-Hol Camp, a sprawling facility where more than 50,000 family members of IS militants have been kept for years, since their home countries are reluctant to take them back. Most of them are women and children, and most are from Syria and Iraq, though thousands come from elsewhere. Radical IS ideology remains widespread among residents. A small number of boys have been taken to rehabilitation centers, fearing they could become radicalized in the camp. But ultimately, Kurdish and international officials say, there is no solution to their situation unless their home countries repatriate them.

By HOGIR AL ABDO and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

