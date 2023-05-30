South Carolina gas station owner makes 1st court appearance on murder charge in teen’s death
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina gas station owner accused of chasing a 14-year-old boy from his store and fatally shooting him in the back has made his first court appearance on a murder charge. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says station owner Rick Chow incorrectly suspected the middle school student, Cyrus Carmack-Belton, had shoplifted water from the station. After a verbal confrontation Sunday, Carmack-Belton fled and was pursued by Chow’s son. Rick Chow joined the chase, armed with a pistol. Lott says Chow fired, striking Carmack-Belton in the back. The station owner and his lawyer declined to comment on the case at Chow’s initial court appearance Tuesday.