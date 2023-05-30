Skip to Content
Seoul says North Korean rocket lands in sea after ‘abnormal flight,’ suggesting failure of launch

Published 4:17 pm

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says a North Korean rocket showed an “abnormal flight,” a suggestion that the launch might have failed.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean rocket launched Wednesday landed in the waters off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast after an “abnormal flight.”It said South Korean and U.S. authorities were analyzing further details of the launches.

The Associated Press

