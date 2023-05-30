New US aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million and include munitions for drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be announced this week will total up to $300 million, and will include additional munitions for drones. The drone ammunition comes as new attacks by unmanned aircraft targeted Moscow. There has been no suggestion that U.S.-made drones or munitions were used in the recent attacks on Moscow, and U.S. officials have repeatedly said that Ukraine has agreed not to use any American-provided weapons for attacks on Russian soil. The Kremlin blamed Kyiv for Tuesday’s attack, but Ukrainian officials had no direct comment. The U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the latest aid package has not yet been publicly announced.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

