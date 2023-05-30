New Jersey prosecutors announce murder charge against Virginia man in fatal shooting of councilwoman

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey prosecutors say they have arrested a Virginia man on murder and gun charges in the February killing of a local councilwoman who was found fatally shot in her SUV outside her home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Cicconne said 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder and two second-degree handgun charges in the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. Ciccone says the investigation is still underway and did not directly address a motive in Dwumfour’s death. She says Bynum was linked to a church that Dwumfour belonged to.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.