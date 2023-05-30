Man, 2 children found dead in Indiana home with high carbon monoxide levels

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of a man and two children in an Indiana home say firefighters detected high carbon monoxide levels inside the residence. The bodies of the 24-year-old man, a 3-year-old boy and a 21-month-old girl were found Sunday afternoon in a home in the city of Muncie. The Star Press reports that autopsies were conducted Monday on the three victims, but toxicology results are still pending. Muncie is located about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. A coroner on Monday announced the firefighters’ finding. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odorless gas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.