Juror and spouse: Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton could vote in trial on husband’s impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The coming impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a twist. His wife Angela Paxton is a state senator who could be voting on whether to restore her suspended spouse to office or banish him permanently. It’s a conflict of interest that wouldn’t be allowed in a criminal trial and one that raises an ethical cloud over the Senate proceeding. One legal expert says it will be up to Angela Paxton’s “moral compass” to decide if she will recuse herself. The impeachment charges against Ken Paxton include bribery related to his extramarital affair with an aide to a state senator.

By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

