Hawaii reopens popular stretch of Waikiki beach after endangered monk seal pup weans

HONOLULU (AP) — A young Hawaiian monk seal has weaned and relocated, allowing a stretch of a popular Hawaii beach to reopen after it was made off-limits to protect the endangered pup while it nursed. Hawaii officials last month cordoned off a large stretch of a popular Waikiki neighborhood beach to protect the seal mother and her days-old pup. Monk seal mothers are protective of their nursing pups. After weaning over the holiday weekend, the seal pup was relocated to an undisclosed location. Fewer than 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remain in the wild and it is a felony to disturb them.

