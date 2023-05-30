Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor’s appointment. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Lyle Conrad was being removed from a transport van at Summa Health White Pond Medical Center in Akron when he somehow removed the boot and ran off around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Conrad was wearing the boot for an undisclosed previous injury. Authorities say Conrad was being held in the county jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking, willful fleeing and a parole violation. Numerous local law enforcement agencies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were searching for Conrad.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.