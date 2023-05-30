Free concert, other celebrations in Jordan ahead of kingdom’s first major royal wedding in years

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A free concert, a henna party and other celebrations have taken place ahead of Jordan’s first major royal wedding in years. On Thursday, 28-year-old Crown Prince Hussein is to marry 29-year-old Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif at a palace in the capital of Amman. It’s the same wedding venue previously chosen by the prince’s father, King Abdullah II, and his grandfather, the late King Hussein. The nuptials come after a rough patch for the royals, including a public rift between the king and his half-brother. Palace officials are tight-lipped about details of the wedding, including the complete guest list. U.S. first lady Jill Biden and several royals from around the world have confirmed attendance.

