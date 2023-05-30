Florida deputy faces trial for alleged failure to confront Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy is about to be tried on charges he failed to confront the gunman who murdered 17 at a Parkland high school five years ago. Scot Peterson could get a nearly 100-year sentence if convicted of felony child neglect. Jury selection begins Wednesday. Prosecutors allege the 60-year-old had a legal obligation to confront gunman Nikolas Cruz. Instead, he stayed outside the classroom building where the massacre happened. Peterson says he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. His lawyer says the child neglect law exempts police officers. The trial is expected to last into July.

