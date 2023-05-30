Florida art dealer gets 2 years, 3 months in Warhol forgery scheme

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida art dealer has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings. Court records show 69-year-old Daniel Elie Bouaziz was sentenced Tuesday in Fort Pierce federal court. He pleaded guilty in February to a single count of money laundering. Bouaziz is the owner of Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli in Palm Beach County. Prosecutors say he sold counterfeit artworks to a customer in October 2021 including pieces purportedly by Warhol. Investigators say he told the customer that the works, which he was selling for between $75,000 and $240,000, were authentic originals and that some were signed by the artist.

