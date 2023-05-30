Danish government wants to spend $20.6 billion on defense over 10 years

COPENHAGEN,Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government wants to invest some 143 billion kroner ($20.6 billion) in its defense over 10 years and has an ambition to reach NATO’s target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on military budgets by 2030, in part as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Tuesday that “we can no longer take peace for granted.” A military analyst called the plan “a starting point for talks” with other political parties before it will be decided on what the money would be spent on. Although the government has a majority in parliament, it will seek broad multi-party support on the matter.

