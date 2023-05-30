Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard says that the 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship around 185 miles east of Jacksonville on Monday. Aircraft and ships are being used in the search. The cruise line says the man’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon. It says security footage on the ship confirmed that the man leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and fell around 4 a.m. Monday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.