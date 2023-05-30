Car-van crash in northwestern Wisconsin kills 2, injures 12 others, including 3 critically

RIDGELAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a van-car collision that injured 14 people, including two fatally, in northwestern Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says the crash along Highway 25 north of Ridgeland occurred Monday evening when a van carrying 10 people was struck by a car carrying four teenagers. It says a 13-year-old boy from the car and a 54-year-old man riding in the van died from their injuries. It says a 54-year-old man who was driving the van and two 17-year-olds from the car were flown from the scene in critical condition. The other occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospitals with serious to minor injuries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.