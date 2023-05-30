Alabama expands ban on trans athletes to include college teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed legislation that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, becoming the latest state to place restrictions on transgender athletes. The legislation expands the state’s existing 2021 ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams to include college teams. Students assigned one sex at birth would be prohibited from playing under their chosen gender identity even after undergoing hormone treatment. The bill is part of a wave of restrictions on transgender people being pushed in conservative states. While supporters say transgender women have an unfair advantage in competition, opponents say the bills are about shaming transgender people and are rooted in discrimination and politics.

