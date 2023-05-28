With section of stadium closed after racist abuse against Vinícius, Valencia draws at home

MADRID (AP) — Valencia has played its first home game with a section of Mestalla Stadium closed as punishment for the racist abuse against Vinícius Júnior last weekend. It moved closer to avoiding relegation from the Spanish league thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Espanyol. Valencia had the first of three matches with a small section of Mestalla closed behind one of the goals where the abuse targeting Vinícius took place in a match against Real Madrid. Valencia dropped to 15th place but stayed two points from the relegation zone ahead of its match at sixth-place Real Betis next Sunday.

