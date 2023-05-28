Kosovo Serbs trying to take over municipality building in the north clash with police

ZVECAN, Kosovo (AP) — Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have clashed with police at a municipal building as they tried to take over one of the local communes where ethnic Albanian mayors entered last week with the help of authorities. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week. Serbia has putt the country’s military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo which declared independence in 2008. Kosovo and Serbia have been foes for decades with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty. Ethnic Serbs tried to enter the local commune building in Zvecan on Monday and clashed with police.

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

