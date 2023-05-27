Skip to Content
Serbian border troops to maintain highest state of alert after ethnic clashes inside Kosovo

Published 3:38 am

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop “brutal actions” by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. Serbia’s top political and security leadership, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, met in Belgrade on Saturday following violent clashes on Friday between Kosovo police and ethnic Serbs that injured more than a dozen people. In response to the clashes, Vucic on Friday put the army on the “highest state of alert” and ordered troops closer to the border with Kosovo.

