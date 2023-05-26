Videos, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly New Mexico rampage
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico have released hours of officer body and dash camera videos and 911 recordings showing the chaos that unfolded when a gunman opened fire on a busy street in Farmington on May 15, killing three before police shot him dead. The minutes that followed were a scramble as authorities searched the neighborhood for a possible second shooter, while other officers huddled to figure out how far the crime scene stretched and which vehicles had been hit by gunfire. Police say a bullet broke through the windshield of a woman believed to be the first victim as she was driving down the street. Eventually an officer shouted, “Subject down. Cease fire, cease fire!”