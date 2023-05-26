Texas’ GOP-held House set for impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ GOP-led House of Representatives is set to hold historic impeachment proceeding against Attorney General Ken Paxton, as the scandal-plagued Republican called on his supporters to protest a vote that could lead to his ouster. The House has scheduled a Saturday afternoon start for debate on whether to impeach and suspend Paxton over allegations of bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust. Paxton has called the impeachment proceedings “political theater” and an attempt to disenfranchise voters who re-elected him in November. On Friday he asked supporters “to peacefully come let their voices be heard at the Capitol tomorrow.”

By ACACIA CORONADO, JIM VERTUNO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

