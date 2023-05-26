Spain takes action against racism after Vinícius case but punishing fans remains a challenge

MADRID (AP) — The attention brought by the latest case of abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has taken Spain to what could be a turning point in the fight against racism in soccer. Never before had local authorities acted so quickly to take action against fans who insulted players. Never before had soccer officials sanctioned a club so harshly for their fans’ racist behavior. Things have clearly changed after Vinícius threw the spotlight on Spain by pointing a finger at those who racially abused him last weekend in Valencia. But some of the challenges that existed before Vinícius’ case stirred Spain into action are still in place.

