Rights group: Uyghur student missing in Hong Kong after texting that he was interrogated by police

HONG KONG (AP) — A human rights group says a Uyghur student has been missing in Hong Kong for more than two weeks since he sent a message saying he was being interrogated by Chinese police at the city’s airport. Amnesty International says Abuduwaili Abudureheman, who was born in Xinjiang in western China, traveled to Hong Kong from South Korea to visit a friend on May 10 but has not been heard from since he texted his friend about being interrogated after his arrival. It says the student’s unknown fate is deeply worrying. The United Nations and rights groups have accused China of detaining a million Uyghurs and other Muslims in camps. The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

