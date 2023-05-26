Poland’s lawmakers approve contentious law targeting opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have approved a contentious law targeting the opposition. Critics say the law approved Friday violates a number of provisions in Poland’s constitution and is a clear example of how the right-wing ruling party is using the law to its own ends. The the lower chamber approved the law by a slim majority. It is generally seen as targeting former prime minister, now opposition leader Donald Tusk. It still needs approval from President Andrzej Duda to take effect. The house also debated a bill lowering the required quorum of the Constitutional Court, with the aim of speeding up work on EU-related legislation, among others, that is stalled by divisions inside the court.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.