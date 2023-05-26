Over more than 100 years, 9 women have raced the Indianapolis 500 and the push for more has stalled
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katherine Legge remembers her days as a youngster driving go-karts and how at times she was ruthlessly bullied by the boys. Or the trouble she had growing up in racing and in securing sponsorship and support. There are many reasons why Legge is the only female driver starting in this year’s Indianapolis 500. The women’s movement that once promised to bring many more into racing appears to have stalled. There have still been just nine women to start the race in more than 100 years.