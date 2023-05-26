Maine governor suggests making paid leave proposal easier on businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is pumping the brakes on a paid family and medical leave proposal promoted by her fellow Democrats. The Mills administration wants the plan changed to reduce the burden on businesses. Her deputy chief of staff, Elise Baldacci, says it’s important to balance the “disparate needs of Maine families and businesses.” The proposal would be funded through a payroll tax that’s split between workers and employers and capped at 1% of wages. Just how much each side would contribute and how much of a worker’s wages will be replaced while on leave remains to be negotiated in a legislative committee. Companies with fewer than 15 employees would be exempt.

