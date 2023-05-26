Louisiana lawmakers pressed to resurrect bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Republican Louisiana lawmaker who voted to kill a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths is receiving national backlash from conservatives. Additionally, state Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Republican Party of Louisiana are pressuring lawmakers to resurrect and pass the bill. State Sen. Fred Mills told The Associated Press Friday that he stands by his vote and that that he relied on “science and data and not political or societal pressure.” At least 18 states have already enacted laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors, and Louisiana’s bordering states have all enacted bans or are poised to.

