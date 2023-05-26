Latest GOP 2024 hopeful DeSantis ‘blazing a trail’ on book bans in Republican-controlled states

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) — As he vies for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting a series of measures he has pushed that have led to an upswing in banned or restricted books — not just in Florida schools but in an increasing number of other conservative states. Florida last year became the first in a wave of red states to enact laws making it easier for parents to challenge books in school libraries they deem to be pornographic, deal improperly with racial issues or in other ways inappropriate. DeSantis insists books aren’t actually being “banned” in his state’s schools, preferring to call the forced removal of some books “curation choices.”

By ANDREW DeMILLO, ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

