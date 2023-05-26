Iowa law limits gender identity instruction, removes books depicting sex acts from school libraries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa teachers will be banned from raising gender identity or sexual orientation issues with children through the sixth grade under a bill signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ office announced the signing of the bill on Friday. It also mandates the removal of all books depicting sex acts from Iowa school libraries. Similar laws have been approved in many states led by Republicans. As with many of those proposals, Republicans framed the Iowa law as a commonsense effort to ensure that parents can oversee what their children are learning in school and that teachers not delve into topics such as gender and sexuality. The bill was opposed by all Democratic legislators.

