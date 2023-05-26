German parliament authorizes troops to stay in Mali for one final year

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have given the go-ahead for the country’s troops to stay in Mali for up to another year. It’s part of a plan to bring Germany’s involvement in a U.N. military mission in the West African nation to an orderly end. Parliament approved the new and final mandate for German troops’ participation in the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA on Friday. It provides for the deployment of up to 1,400 troops until May 31, 2024 at the latest. The main opposition bloc had called for troops to be pulled out by the end of this year.

