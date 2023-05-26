Farmer-turned-policeman is Mexico’s eyes and ears at Popocatepetl volcano

SANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico (AP) — When the Popocatepetl volcano reawakened in 1994, Mexican scientists needed people in the area who could be their eyes and ears. State police helped them find Nefi de Aquino, a farmer then in his 40s who lived beside the volcano. From that moment on, his life changed. One evening this week, the thin 70-year-old with a gravelly voice stopped his patrol truck beside the cemetery overlooking Santiago Xalitzintla, one of the area’s best vantage points. At his feet, lay his town. Directly in front as a distance of 14 miles (23 kilometers) sat Popocatepetl, puffing smoke, the rim of its crater aglow.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.