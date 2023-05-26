Defense secretary tells Navy graduates they are ready to serve

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the leadership of new U.S. Naval Academy graduates will be at the center of American efforts for a more peaceful future. He spoke before the newly commissioned Navy and Marine officers on Friday, calling on them to remind the world that America stands for qualities like honor and courage. The class of 2023 included 751 men and 267 women. There were 744 graduates who were commissioned as Navy ensigns. There were 257 commissioned as 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps. The newly commissioned officers will serve at least five years.

