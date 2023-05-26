Skip to Content
Climate protesters dog oil major TotalEnergies’ shareholder meeting in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French police have thrown a security cordon around a shareholders meeting in Paris of oil major TotalEnergies. Officers sprayed tear gas and pushed back climate protesters who chanted, “Be gentle, police officers, we’re doing this for your kids !” Police escorted some shareholders into the meeting Friday in a famed Paris concert hall. The peaceful and mostly young demonstrators waved placards attacking the climate record of the French energy giant that has reaped colossal profits from price surges that have accompanied war in Ukraine. Police officers carried some protesters to move them out of the way. They sprayed tear gas from canisters to force people back.

The Associated Press

