Brazilian president says UN will hold climate conference in Brazil in 2025

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s president announced Friday that the United Nations has chosen his country to host the 2025 UN climate change conference, though the world body has not yet publicly confirmed the decision. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Brazil would hold the conference, known as COP 30, in the Para state city of Belem in the heart of the Brazilian rain forest. The venue reflects Lula’s intention to bring attention to the Amazon region. The latest climate conference was hosted by Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, and this year’s will take place in Dubai.

