Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over concert outfit

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Berlin say they have opened an investigation of Roger Waters on suspicion of incitement over a costume the Pink Floyd co-founder wore when he performed in the German capital last week. Images on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband. Police confirmed Friday that an investigation was opened over suspicions that the context of the costume could constitute a glorification, justification or approval of Nazi rule and therefore a disturbance of the public peace. Once the police investigation is concluded, the case would be handed to Berlin prosecutors, who would decide whether to pursue any charges.

