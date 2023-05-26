Bear who killed runner in Italy’s Alps is spared death for now by court

ROME (AP) — An administrative court in Italy’s Alpine region has for now spared the life of the bear who fatally attacked a runner last month. The brown bear was captured on April 18 following a two-week hunt launched after a 26-year-old local man was killed while running on a mountain trail. The court panel in the city of Trento requested more details about the dynamics of the attack by the 17-year-old female bear and thus suspended an order by local authorities to have the animal euthanized. Animal rights groups have challenged the order to kill the bear. They praised the ruling and vowed to fight on for the bear’s survival.

