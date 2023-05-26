At least 19 killed in bus crash in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The government in Cameroon says that at least 19 people have been killed when a passenger bus collided with a truck. The crash happened on the Douala-Edea road near a police checkpoint and the injured were taken to hospitals in the capital. Police have blamed the crash on reckless driving and have opened an investigation. Road crashes are common in the Central African country. The government estimates that about 1,500 people die in road crashes annually.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.